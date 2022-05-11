If you still haven’t managed to get your hands on PS5today you may have an opportunity to be able to buy the highly sought after console of Sony.

GameStop Italy announced that the standard version of PS5, that is the one with disc, will be available again this afternoon at 16.

The console will be available for purchase in a bundle with other products as well live on Twitch GameStop will announce availability.

The live broadcast on the GameStop Twitch channel will also begin at 4 pm and during the broadcast, the purchase of the PS5 will begin, as happened previously.

As the PS5 stocks are very limited, we advise you to follow the live and be quick to complete the order as soon as the availability of the console is announced.



As for the bundles, GameStop has not revealed any details but, probably, PS5 will be made available with a second DualSense or with different games.

In related news, we learned that PS5 has shipped 19.3 million consoles so far.

