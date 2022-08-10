This afternoon you will have the opportunity to purchase one PlayStation 5 from GameStop. The chain will make a bundle available for the price of 699.98 Euros.

Starting at 3 pm, a live broadcast will be broadcast on the GameStop Twitch channel. During the live the actual availability of the PS5 bundle will be communicated.

The pack this time contains a PS5 Digital Edition, Horizon Forbidden West (digital), a second DualSense Galactic Purple, Gran Turismo 7 and Sades Spirits headphones.

As always, we invite you to follow the GameStop live stream and be quick to complete your purchase.



As you can see, this is an interesting bundle that includes two exclusives such as Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 that may appeal to many players.

Source: Instagram.