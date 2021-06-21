PS5 is practically unobtainable and many players are still looking for the new console of Sony.

As you know by now, the problems related to the supply of components have made PS5 very difficult to find but, fortunately, the console is available again at the famous chain of MediaWorld.

The company has announced through its official Facebook page that PS5 will be back for purchase in the next few days:

“The June 22 at 3pm will be available PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, the June 23 at 3:00 pm the PlayStation 5 + Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart bundle and from June 24th at 3pm PlayStation 5“.

“Always remember that, if you want to buy quickly, you must already be registered on our site, have an active credit card or PayPal account and have entered all your details correctly“.

Do you hope for it?

Source: Facebook.