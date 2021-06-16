Controller manufacturer HexGaming announced Hex Rival, a controller for PS5 really very expensive, which follows the trail of pro controllers cleared by the Elite Pro Controller for Xbox consoles. It is a premium object, designed for a select audience that wants the most from its control peripherals.

Let’s see an image of the Hex Rival:

Hex Rival

Do you think that this little gem costs the beauty of 290 dollars, only one hundred less than a digital-only PS5. The characteristics of the controller are obviously very respectable, since we are talking about two rear buttons that can be mapped with fifteen different commands, interchangeable thumbsticks and a revised design for practically all the buttons. Furthermore, the materials with which it is built are better than those of a DualSense.

The Hex Rival is obviously meant for the competitive scene. It is currently only available in the United States, from Amazon or from official site of HexGaming, in different versions: Great Wave (the one in the image), Sakura Pink, Nebula Galaxy and Origin of Chaos.

The market for pro gaming peripherals is an increasingly thriving market, thanks to the emergence of the eSport scene and Twitch, where not only matters how you play, but what you show to the public when you play.