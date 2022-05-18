Sony announced the current promotional agreements for games PS5which see the arrival of an important brand like that of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora but at the same time the farewell of call of Duty.

An era is therefore closing, given that the Activision franchise was part of the collaborations of PlayStation since the days of E3 2015 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, and we can only imagine that the series will return to the arms of the Xbox.

Said this, Avatar it could act as an excellent replacement where both the James Cameron film and the Ubisoft tie-in are expected to be successful: this may not necessarily happen, but there is a good chance.

PS5, the current promotional agreements

The other promotional deals clearly concern Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, currently available exclusively on consoles on PlayStation 5but also the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V and Genshin Impact.

There are also FIFA (imagine the 2023 edition, still in the hands of EA), Hogwarts Legacy, Forspoken, NBA 2K and Final Fantasy 16: a catalog that is anything but poor or of little relevance, in short.