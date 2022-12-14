Recently NPD Group has announced the results in terms of sales of video game hardware and software, having quite interesting results for companies such as PlayStation. To this is added that games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II they easily beat other titles as best sellers of the year, despite having been on the market for two months.

It has been confirmed that sales growth for sony on your new console is from Four. Five% compared to last year, and that’s mostly because there’s already more consistent console distribution. Well, as many will remember, at the beginning inventories ran out as soon as they went on sale, it was impossible to see a console on store shelves.

As detailed Mat Piscatella of The NPD GroupUS consumer spending on gaming reached as high ass 6,300 million dollars, which in turn represented an increase of 3% over the same period last year. This has made PS5 the best-selling console in terms of dollars generated.

Thanks to the better distribution of the console, it is possible that these sales will continue to grow more and more over time, especially during the global holiday season. Plus, console exclusives like Spider-Man 2 or Death Stranding two could finish convincing those who want the console, since they are no longer games that add to ps4.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: At some point things had to stabilize, so it is assumed that now the electronic components to assemble the consoles would be easier to acquire.