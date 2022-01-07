Last December 13th Sony has officially announced the coloring covers of PS5 and new controller versions DualSense. Now, thanks to new images, we can see live how they look.

On the occasion of the CES 2022, Sony has decided to show the PS5 covers and the colored DualSense. The controllers and covers were shown in Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple and Midnight Black colors.

The DualSense in the new colors will be available later this month, while the covers for the console will arrive in the first half of 2022.

Spotted at # CES2022 Our first in-person look at the new controller and faceplate colors. ? pic.twitter.com/1v6zsYVJLV – GameStop (@GameStop) January 5, 2022

But the colored PS5 and DualSense covers are not Sony’s only innovations at CES 2022: during the event, the company has finally unveiled PSVR 2 in detail.

