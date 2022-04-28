After a long wait the VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) now it is also available on PS5. This is a highly requested feature of gamers and offers smoother gameplay with fewer graphical artifacts with supported TVs and monitors. We will explain below how to activate it on your PS5.

VRR or “variable refresh rate” is a function that allows you to dynamically synchronize the refresh rate of the screen with the graphics output of the PS5. The resulting benefit is the reduction or elimination of visual artifacts, such as screen tearing and frame pacing problems, as well as a smoother gaming experiencesharper images and less inpunt lag.

There are some requirements to enable VRR on PS5. First, this feature is only available using a HDMI 2.1 cable to connect the console to the screen, already included in the PS5 package.

Another key requirement is that yours TV or monitor supports VRR. If you are unsure, we therefore recommend that you check the specifications of your display. In this news we have reported a list of TVs and monitors compatible with VRR on PS5.

PS5

If you’ve met the above requirements and installed the latest PS5 firmware version, the VRR should activate automatically. Here is the list of VRR-compatible PS5 games, which over time will expand as developers integrate support into their titles.

If you want it is possible force the activation of the VRR even for unsupported games. To do this you will need to access the PS5 settings, select “Display and video” and then “Video output”. Here is the “VRR” item, set to “Automatic” by default. Below you will find the check to enable VRR even for unsupported games. However, keep in mind that this may cause visual problems and not only with some titles. If this happens we advise you to deactivate this option.