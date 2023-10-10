If you were hoping for great advantages in terms of space requirements, this new model probably won’t change your life: le dimensions communicated by Sony in the technical data sheet are 358x96x216 mm excluding the protruding fins, while those of the original PS5 are approximately 390x104x260, in this case probably also including the fins, therefore the advantages in terms of size are there but not clearly. It explains why this isn’t actually a “PS5 Sim”, because redesigns of this type lead to decidedly different results. It could therefore be a move that makes particular sense from a production point of view, leading to a single assembly line and probably to several variations “under the hood” in terms of production processes and dissipation solutions, with possible changes in terms of efficiency and above all, costs.

According to what is now Sony’s typical communication style, on a normal Tuesday afternoon the announcement of one fell new PS5 , complete with presentation trailer and official press release entrusted to the now proverbial blog post. First of all, it is not the PS5 “Slim” that has been talked about so much in the rumors, but rather a general redesign intended to completely replace the two models currently on the market, namely the original PS5 Standard and PS5 Digital. The biggest innovation is offered by the practically unique chassis, which differs in the removable reader, which certainly brings advantages from a production point of view for Sony, having to be based on a single standard model to which the additional reader can be applied or not.

What changes with the new PS5?

PS5, the two new models

Furthermore, the hypothesis that a “PS5 Pro“, considering however that the announcement in question confirms the rumors launched some time ago by Tom Henderson, who also said he was quite sure of a model with improved characteristics. From this perspective, this new model would only make sense as a partial remodulation in view of a substantially different proposal with a Pro model to be presented later. The result is a model that is simpler to place at home thanks to a reduction of approximately 30% in the total volume (hardly perceptible given the particular form factor, but still present) and a relaunch of the product with a line similar to the old but still new.

The price it will be €549.99 for the model with reader and €449.99 for the model without reader, so in all respects we are back to the standard situation for prices, before the recent drops imposed by the rainy discounts decided by Sony.

The fact that the separate disc player costs 119.99 euros would make the digital more expensive than the standard one if the device in question is added to it, which can perhaps lead to a certain caution in purchasing the Digital, which already appears to be by far those least considered by PlayStation users.

In short, ultimately this redesign appears to be highly conservative on Sony’s part: the shape remains the same as before, which has always been rather controversial but has now entered the common imagination and the dimensions do not make any particular changes, while the price is practically the same as before . What changes so for the consumer? Practically nothing, beyond the fact of further unifying the offer, without creating a real gap between two models present on the market at the same time and consequently without creating fractures (even simply ideal ones) among users. One might think that this initiative was decided more by looking at the production front than at any innovations from the point of view of use, with possible advantages that may arise in terms of costs and production processes for Sony.

However, curiosity is now entirely focused on the future and on the possibility that, once this hypothesis has been realised, the other could also be verified: that there really is a PS5 Pro arriving in the near future, which would then represent a real evolutionary step for the console, although only partial.