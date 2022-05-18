It seems that Sony has entered into an agreement with Ubisoft for the marketing of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. The game will arrive on PC and cosole, but Sony is likely to have secured the exclusive marketing rights.

This is still a hypothesis as nothing has been confirmed by Sony or Ubisoft. Avatar Frontiers of Pandora appeared during Sony’s Corporate Strategy Meeting for fiscal year 2022. At that juncture, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida spoke about relationships with third-party publishers, after which the logos of various titles.

In addition to the Avatar game, these also include Ghostwire Tokyo, NBA2K, GTA V, Deathloop, Forspoken, Hogwarts Legacy and Final Fantasy XVI. Below you can take a look at the image.

As mentioned, there are no confirmations, so for now it is only a hypothesis. We will know more soon.

Source: Push Square