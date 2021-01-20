The war for next-gen consoles is not over, but the 2020 sales figures are in, and it seems that Sony’s console has finally been the best received among gamers, at least in terms of market share. . The Market Analysis Group GamingSmart points out that the data at the end of December shows a clear dominance of PS5, with almost two thirds of the market and 4.48 million consoles sold vs. 2.4 million Xbox Series X units.

A situation that has undoubtedly surprised analysts, who had predicted otherwise in October, based on the enormous interest perceived by Microsoft’s console.

And it is that the PlayStation 5 has dominated the sales figures in practically all of the 167 countries analyzed, with a tremendously reduced leadership for the Xbox Series X, which they barely managed to outperform Sony’s new console in 12 regions. However, much of Microsoft’s success is focused on these few countries, highlighting its leadership in two important markets such as the United States (despite the record number of PS5), and China.

Going into more detail, it is true that its advantage within the US barely maintains a slight difference between 50.18% and 49.80%, although its dominance in China is somewhat clearer, reaching a 60.45% share compared to the PS5. Thus, despite Sony’s dominant leadership, Microsoft has been slowly gaining ground in the console market over the past few years. In 2018, Xbox consoles accounted for 25.29%; by 2019, it had increased its cut to 37.41%; and now in 2020, Xbox’s total market share was 39.29%. If Microsoft continues this upward trend, it may catch up with its rival.

However, this past year has been considerably atypical, with first remittances marked by large stock absences. Thus, it will be interesting to see how the sales of both consoles evolve during this year, with the expected normalization of the units of both consoles.