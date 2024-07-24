Sony continues with the system software beta test Of PS5in this case with a new update which introduces above all some interesting innovations on the front of3D audiowith the introduction of custom profiles, as well as some changes to the management of peripheral charging and remote play.

The most interesting element is certainly the introduction of the Custom 3D audio profileswhich allow you to “better hear the position of characters and objects in the game world” when using headphones or earbuds on PS5, using a series of specific tests to best optimize the audio based on your preferences.

The issue is also simplified in the video reported below, published in recent days by Sony in anticipation of the beta launch of this new software update that introduces tests for 3D audio.