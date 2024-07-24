Sony continues with the system software beta test Of PS5in this case with a new update which introduces above all some interesting innovations on the front of3D audiowith the introduction of custom profiles, as well as some changes to the management of peripheral charging and remote play.
The most interesting element is certainly the introduction of the Custom 3D audio profileswhich allow you to “better hear the position of characters and objects in the game world” when using headphones or earbuds on PS5, using a series of specific tests to best optimize the audio based on your preferences.
The issue is also simplified in the video reported below, published in recent days by Sony in anticipation of the beta launch of this new software update that introduces tests for 3D audio.
Let’s see what’s new in this PS5 beta update
This is an advanced configuration system that allows you to change various parametersadapting the three-dimensional audio system to the needs of different users, using headphones or earphones connected to PS5.
The test asks the user to provide information about where various sounds are coming from, and based on the answers given, it makes some changes to the settings in order to provide the best possible rendering of three-dimensional audio based on the characteristics of the various users.
The options can be found in the audio section of the main menu, under 3D Audio with headphones.
In addition to this, the new beta system software allows you to change permissions and possible Remote Play usage limitations on PlayStation Portal based on different user profiles registered on the same console, thus allowing greater control over the functionality.
Finally, the system update also introduces a special system of power managementwhich gives the user the option to enable a limitation on the amount of power supplied to charging peripherals (PS5 Slim only) when the machine is in sleep mode, also allowing the flow of power to the USB port to be blocked if there is no controller connected.
The beta test is currently restricted access and seems to be available only to users who are part of the program in the USA, UK, Canada, Japan, Germany and France, so for the moment it seems it is not planned for Italy. In the coming months, these new features will be made available to everyone through a public and official system update, like the one we saw just yesterday.
#PS5 #Beta #Update #Improves #Audio #Custom #Profiles
Leave a Reply