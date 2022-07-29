Yesterday Sony announced a new feature warmly welcomed by fans: through a beta firmware update now the console gets the 1440p resolution. For now, this update will be tested in some regions, with a launch scheduled for later this year.

1440p resolution has been a feature supported by Xbox Series X since launch and many have asked Sony to enable the option on PS5. This new update does just that, allowing users to select between 720p, 1080p, 1440p and 2160p, depending on the display device.

However there is also a downside as the resolution does not support VRR. 1080p and 2160p resolutions can use VRR, but not this new one. VRR is an important feature as it allows you to synchronize its refresh rate with the frame rate of games thus eliminating screen tearing. The lack of VRR in the 1440p resolution leaves gamers confused, as most monitors that support 1440p already have VRR built in.

However, nothing is set in stone: remember that for now this resolution is in beta in some countries, so Sony in the future may decide to extend the VRR also on 1440p.

Source: VG247 And PlayStation Blog