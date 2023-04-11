Through the GfK data we can see which are the best-selling games in early April 2023 in the UK, one of the largest markets in Europe and a useful indicator of the success of games and hardware on the continent. Let’s see immediately the ranking of the best-selling games in physical version:

fifa 23 Resident Evil 4 Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Last of Us Part II Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Gran Turismo 7 EA Sports PGA Tour God of War Ragnarok Super Mario Odyssey

The software ranking consists mostly of cross-platform games, but in general they are the PS5 versions the most successful ones. In the case of FIFA 23, for example, 46% of copies were PS5, while Switch got 26%. Then we find exclusive games such as The Last of Us Part II (perhaps driven by the TV series?), Gran Turismo 7 and God of War Ragnarok. Among the news of the week there is EA Sport PGA Tour, available from April 7 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Between Switch exclusives we find the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with Super Mario Odyssey as the rear. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are instead 21st and 16th respectively. Metroid Prime Remastered instead drops to 31st position.

Looking to March instead, PS5 and Resident Evil 4 dominate UK sales.