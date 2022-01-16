PlayStation – or, more specifically, PSN – may have just confirmed that the backwards compatibility with the generation PS3 is about to come up PS5.

If the PlayStation 3 backward compatibility were to actually arrive on the new generation Sony module, it cannot be ruled out that compatibility with the titles for PlayStation And PlayStation 2.

Earlier this week, an updated PlayStation patent appeared online which suggested these interesting novelties. In the last few hours, new tests have followed that could further confirm this path traced by Sony.

On Twitter, Jordan Middler reported that the prices of some PlayStation 3 games are displayed on the PlayStation 5 Store.

Uhhh. Not to panic anyone, but a PS3 game shouldn’t have a price when viewed on a PS5. Unless … pic.twitter.com/5CTACWGh7s – Jordan Middler (@JordanMiddler) January 16, 2022

This could be a mistake, although the coincidence would be incredible given the aforementioned PlayStation 5 backward compatibility patent for previous generations.

Furthermore, this is happening in parallel with another peculiar fact that always sees Sony as the protagonist. PlayStation has indeed begun to warn British retailers of pick up PlayStation Now cards from the shelves, which, according to some rumors, could suggest the arrival of the new PlayStation subscription service called Spartacus.

But how does this have anything to do with backward compatibility with previous generations on the PS5, including the PS3 generation? Well, the current information on the subscription service states that not only will we have PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus in one package, but it will allow subscribers to play PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 1 games. through backwards compatibility.

Right now, a lot of the elements described in this article they are children of speculation, so until there is official information released by Sony we invite you to take what you have read so far with a grain of salt. As always, we will keep you updated on the evolution of the situation.