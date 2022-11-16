PS5 is available now on the site of Unieurowith a bundle including the console in standard version with God of War Ragnarok for €619.99.

You can find the console at this address. Update: the units available have run out!

This bundle includes a standard PS5, i.e. with an optical drive for playing video games on disc, a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, cables for power supply, audio/video connection (HDMI) and controller charging, and a copy of God of War Ragnarok.

Kratos and Atreus

God of War Ragnarok is the action game from Santa Monica Studio, recently released and enthusiastically received by critics worldwide. He puts us back in the shoes of Kratos, after the adventures of the 2018 chapter. The god must guide his son while Ragnarok, the great final battle of Norse mythology, seems to be approaching.

The price of this bundle is standard for this model. As we have reported to you, in this period on Amazon the bundles are found at an increasingly higher price, due to third-party resellers. The number of units available from Unieuro are certainly very limited, so if you are interested you do not have to wait in any way and try to purchase immediately.