PS5 Digital will be available for purchase at GameStop tomorrow, Wednesday 4 May 2022, with the same formula seen in recent weeks, with the console therefore that will be on sale in a bundle with other products and the availability announced live on Twitch. Here are the details on how to buy it.

The PS5 digital, or the one without a player, will be on sale on the official website of the chain May 4, 2022 from 4pm onwards. As for the past few weeks, during a live broadcast on the Official GameStop Italia Twitch channel, which will start at the same time, will be communicated precisely when the console will actually be available for purchase. The advice therefore, given that PS5 stocks are usually extremely limited, is to follow the direct from the beginning, keeping you ready to place your order as soon as availability is announced.

At the moment no precise details have been revealed on the bundle PS5 Digital from GameStop of tomorrow. However, considering what has happened in the past few weeks, probably being the digital version it will include a subscription to the PlayStation Plus and possibly accessories, such as the official Sony heaset, for a price that should be around 640 euros. In any case, we will update you on our pages as soon as there are more details on the matter.

Just to give an example, the previous bundle on sale by GameStop, and which will likely be re-launched this week, included: PS5 Digital Edition, a second Dualsense, the Wireless Headphone with 3D pulse Midnight Black microphone, a 12 card months of PlayStation Plus and Thumb Grips Kontrolfreeks Performance Grips, all at a price of 639.98 euros.

What do you think? Will you try to win one of the PS5 bundles that will be made available tomorrow?