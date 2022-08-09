GameStop confirmed that tomorrow, August 10, 2022, it will be possible to buy one PS5 bundled. The price will be € 699.98 and it will be possible to obtain the following products:

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

Horizon Forbidden West (digital code)

Second Dualsense controller (Galactic Purple color)

Gran Turismo 7

Sades Spirits headphones

The announcement of availability will take place as always during the GameStop Italia live on Twitch. The live broadcast will start at 15:00, which is an hour earlier than usual: this means that the availability of the console may arrive earlier than normal.

The PS5 bundle offers a fairly classic set of content for GameStop. Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 are two recent exclusives and surely a good chunk of gamers will be interested in at least one of the two products.

Tell us, what do you think of this PS5 bundle? Are you interested in the digital version or are you waiting for a promotion for the classic model with optical reader?