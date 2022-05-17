PS5 Standard will be on sale on the official website of GameStop tomorrow, Wednesday 18 May 2022. The purchase methods will be the same as seen in recent weeks, therefore with the console that will be available for purchase in a bundle with other products, such as games and accessories, and the availability announced live on Twitch. Here are the details on how to buy it.

The standard version of PS5, or the one with a player, will be on sale on the official website of the chain on May 18 starting from 16:00 onwards. It will be communicated when the console will actually be available for purchase during a live broadcast on the GameStop Italia official Twitch channel, which will start at the same time. As PS5 as usual will be available in extremely limited quantities, we suggest you follow the livestream right from the start, keeping yourself ready to place your order as soon as availability is announced.

At the moment no precise details have been revealed on the bundle GameStop PS5 on May 18, which will probably be unveiled tomorrow and which we will not fail to report on our pages. Considering the past initiatives, we assume that the price will be around 700 euros as usual, including games and various accessories.

Just to give an example, last week’s bundle included PS5 Standard, Headset Sades – Spirits Rasta and six games: Chivalry 2 – Day One Edition, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ride 4, Hell Let Loose and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, all for € 699.98.