PS5 Standard will be available for purchase at GameStop tomorrow, Wednesday 13 April 2022, always with the formula seen in recent weeks, with the console therefore that will be on sale in a bundle with other products with the availability announced live on Twitch. Here are the details on how to buy it.

The standard version of PS5, or the one with a player, will go on sale on the official website of the chain on April 13th from 16:00 onwards. As for the past few weeks, during a live broadcast on the Official GameStop Italia Twitch channel, which will start at the same time, will be communicated when the console will actually be available for purchase. The advice, therefore, given that PS5 will be available as usual in extremely limited quantities, is to follow the direct from the beginning, keeping yourself ready to place the order as soon as availability is announced.

At the moment no precise details have been revealed on the GameStop PS5 bundle of tomorrow. However, considering what has happened in the past few weeks, it will likely include a second Dualsense, a multimedia remote control, a Blu-Ray movie and a series of games, as well as PS5 Standard of course. As for the price, let’s assume that this time too it will be around 700 euros. In any case, we will update you on our pages as soon as there are more details on the matter.

Just to give an example, the previous bundle proposed by GameStop included: PS5 Standard Edition, a Dualsense controller in Starlight Blue color, a multimedia remote control, a copy of the film Zack Snyder’s Justice League in Blu-Ray 4K, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Watch Dogs Legion and Ride 4, all at a price of 699.98 euros.

What do you think? Will you try to win one of the PS5 bundles that will be made available tomorrow?