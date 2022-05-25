PS5 Sara available from GameStop today 25 May 2022, starting at 16.00, with the now traditional bundle. A doubt arises spontaneously: is it the usual composition of the chain or the package with Horizon Forbidden West?

Waiting to understand how things are, through the inevitable announcement through the GameStop Twitch channelit is worth remembering that this time too the stocks will be limited and therefore only a few hundred lucky ones will be able to grab a PlayStation 5.

Should the modus operandi be maintained, we will be faced with a € 699 bundle that includes the console, an extra DualSense controller, probably a pair of headphones and a selection of games with relative choice.

Just an hour away from the sale of PS5 on MediaWorld, here is another opportunity to try your luck, hoping that the random row system can benefit you to be able to make the purchase successfully.