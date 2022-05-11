PS5 Standard will be on sale from GameStop today, Wednesday 11 May 2022, in bundle version. As usual, the quantities will be limited, with the actual availability of the console to be announced during the course of a live stream on Twitch. Below you will find details on the price and the products included in the bundle, as well as how to purchase.

The bundle on sale at GameStop on May 11, 2022 will be available at the price of 699.98 euros and includes PS5 Standard (therefore with player), the Headset Sades – Spirits Rasta and six games: Chivalry 2 – Day One Edition, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ride 4, Hell Let Loose and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. The purchase is reserved exclusively for GS + owners and limited to one console per customer.

The bundles will go on sale during today’s stream of GameStop Italia Twitch channel which will start at 16:00 and should last approximately two hours. The availability will be communicated live, so the advice is to follow the livestream from the beginning, ready to proceed with the order on the GameStop site as soon as possible.

PS5 is the new Sony gaming console, launched in November 2020. It is available in two versions: the Standard Edition (499.99 euros) and the Digital Edition (399.99 euros) without a physical Blu-Ray player and therefore only compatible with digital content. .

Compatible with PlayStation VR and the PS4 games catalog, PS5 includes the new DualSense controller, featuring numerous advanced technologies that ensure greater involvement in the game action, on top of all haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which modify the resistance to pressure to depending on your needs.