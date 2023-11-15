During Black Friday 2023, Sony Interactive Entertainment will offer special offers on the PlayStation 5 and its bundles. This promotion will take place from November 14th to 27th at participating retailers. During this period, it will be possible to purchase the PlayStation 5 with Blu-ray player at a reduced price of 429.99 euros, compared to the original price of 549.99 euros. Furthermore, there will be offers on some PlayStation 5 bundles. For example, the bundle with “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” will be available for 499.99 euros instead of 619.99 euros. The same price will apply to bundles that include “EA Sports FC 24” and “Call of Duty Modern Warfare III”, although the promotion for the latter will end a little earlier, on November 23. Black Friday deals will also include PS5 and PS4 games and accessories from the PlayStation ecosystem, such as DualSense wireless controllers. There will also be discounts on the PlayStation Plus service: from November 17th to 27th, new subscribers can get up to 30% off annual subscriptions. Those who already have a subscription will be able to save 25% by upgrading to PlayStation Plus Extra and 30% by upgrading to PlayStation Plus Premium. Finally, from November 17th to 27th, on the PlayStation Gear website it will be possible to save up to 20% on a variety of merchandise, accessories and clothing. Furthermore, from November 24th to 27th, orders over 75 euros will have free shipping and will include a free PlayStation Heritage Katakana hat.