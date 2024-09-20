This is a minor update which does not include any new features, unlike the previous update which offered a series of additional functions, such as 3D audio profiles, adaptive charging for DualSense (for PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro only), a new customizable welcome hub and more.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new PlayStation 5 system software its main gaming platform. The file It weighs approximately 1.3 GB and bring the console to the version 24.06-10.01.00 . What is it for? Exactly what you think.

PS5 Update Details for September 20

The 24.06-10.01.00 update does just one thing: improve the performance and stability of system software. This is the typical description Sony Interactive Entertainment gives for minor PS5 updates. In short, there is nothing new in this firmware patch.

PS5, classic, standard and digital model

The only new development could be related to the problems that have recently emerged with some video games, which no longer worked after the arrival of the new firmware. This had emerged online especially with the example of Final Fantasy 16.

However, we don’t know if this is actually the case: we will have to wait in the next few hours or days for the tests of gamers who actually encountered problems with PS5.

While we wait for news on the matter, we would like to point out that PlayStation has unveiled its 30th anniversary collection featuring PS5 Pro, PS Portal and more.