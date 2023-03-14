Sony released today, March 14, 2023, the firmware 7.01 Of PS5, which is now available for download. The new system update does not seem to introduce any noteworthy changes, limiting itself to improve overall stability.

Update: Sony has revealed that this PS5 firmware update also “fixes an issue that caused Discord chat to disconnect.” This is what has been indicated, so it is likely that there are no other weight changes.

Original news: PS5 update 7.01 overall size is 1.142GB. If the console is connected to the network, the download and installation should start automatically. Otherwise, you can manually download the update by selecting the menu Settings > System > System software > System software settings and update from the dashboard.

The official notes read: “This system software update improves system performanceIn short, it seems that there have been no substantial changes, with the update likely aiming to increase the stability of the console, fix minor bugs and improve general optimization.

On the other hand, only a few days ago many new features arrived with the full-bodied PS5 firmware 7.00, which introduced Discord voice chat, support for VRR with 1440p resolution and much more.