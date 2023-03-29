Sony released this morning, March 29, 2023, the firmware 7.01.01 Of PS5, which is now available for download for all users. At the moment however we do not know what changes have been made by the update.

The size of the PS5 update 7.01.01 is equal to 834.1MB. For the installation, as usual, it is necessary to close all open applications and restart the system. If your console is connected to the network, the download and installation should begin automatically. Otherwise, you can manually download the update by selecting the menu Settings > System > System software > System software settings and update from the dashboard.

Sony has yet to share any update notes on its official update page (to this address), but as with the previous PS5 update 7.01, more details could arrive today. Perhaps it is a simple routine patch that improves the general stability of the system and possibly corrects some more or less known errors. We just have to wait to find out.

