The update weighs approx 1,185GB , with the download should start automatically if you have activated the appropriate options in the settings. If not, just go into Settings, select System > System Software > System Software Settings and Update and select the “Update System Software” option.

Sony a few minutes ago published the system update 23.02-08.40.00 For PS5 which aims to improve the security, stability and performance of the system without bringing with it any particular news worthy of note.

Changes from the latest update

According to the notes included at installation, these are the main news of the new system update for PS5:

We have made some security fixes to the system software

We have improved the performance and stability of the system software

We have improved the messages and the ease of use of some screens

It is therefore a routine update that does not bring with it particularly exciting news for players, at least officially. In fact, we don’t know if Sony has introduced further changes under the radar, however unlikely.

Furthermore, at the moment it would seem that the update is not mandatory to continue playing online, although in any case the advice is to download and install it as soon as possible to avoid possible problems.