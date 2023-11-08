Sony has surprisingly released the update 23.02-08.20.02.06 of the firmware Of PS5 , which improves the stability of the console and nothing more. In reality, no official release note is shown at the time of download, but this explains the minor nature of the patch, which weighs 851.3 MB.

More stability

After last month’s major update, which added some new features, it’s only natural that Sony would release minor updates aimed at fixing the residual problems and to close any security holes.

Note that the 23.02-08.20.02.06 update does not even require the restarting the consolea sign that it does not touch vital parts of the system software.

In any case, as always you will be asked to download it when you start the PS5, or it will be downloaded automatically with the console in sleep mode. It’s not mandatory, considering its nature, but why not do it?