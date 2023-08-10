As always there is the possibility that there are minor changes that are not officially indicated by Sony, perhaps in preparation for the firmware update that will arrive sometime soon. In fact, remember that PS5 offers in beta version an update that will introduce many interesting news, as we had already reported.

Sony has made available a new firmware for PlayStation 5 . It’s about the update 23.01-07.61.00.00 and is already available for download also in Italy. The update weighs 1.151GB and, as you’d expect, deals with “improving system performance”.

The news coming with the next PS5 firmware

PS5 is super stable now, check it out

No news for today, then, but the upcoming PS5 firmware (or at least we hope it’s already the next one) will introduce new very interesting features. For example we will use Larger SSDs, up to 8TB to be precise. There will be updates to the graphical interface, news for the Game Help section, new Discovery features, the ability to change the PS5 ignition sound, react to messages with emojis and more.

For those who own a system Dolby AtmosFurthermore, there is good news. This firmware will also introduce support for Dolby Atmos, for maximum audio quality.

For now, though, we have to settle for more stability.