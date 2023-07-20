Sony has released theupdate 23.01-07.60.00 of the firmware Of PS5, which is the system software of the console. After downloading and installing 1GB of data, you will get a… more stable system.

Yes, it’s about the classic stability updatewithout any new content, as understood by the very concise release note:

Updating the system software improves system performance.

What is meant by stability? Simply sony, as indeed many hardware manufacturers do, launches these intermediate updates to fix some residual bugs or others introduced by major updates. Furthermore, there may be some underground changes that actually affect system performance, eliminating some uncertainty. The goal is actually to make the hardware, in this case PS5, more stable and secure.

Like all PS5 updates, this one does it will download automatically when you turn on the console provided you are connected to the internet. Let it install automatically and you’re done.