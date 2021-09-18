There has been a lot of talk about the new PlayStation Studios purchase, what it could accomplish with Sony’s new budgets and security. Apparently Firesprite is about to make the leap to AAA, official in a job posting.

The team is looking for a specific figure “for the development of an ambitious unannounced AAA title“. This figure is a writer, who will be in charge of”create compelling characters and stories, relying on branching storytelling“Before the fantasy wanders towards a title for PSVR, given that Firesprite has made itself known in this sense, it was the same CEO Graeme Ankers to ensure that future developments will not necessarily be for virtual reality.

Of course, the development of PSVR2 is underway and it is plausible to think that Firesprite has its hands in the dough there too, but this new project seems totally unrelated to these devices. Maybe we’ll know more at the Game Awards.

Source: IGN.com