HORI announced controllers Fighting Commander OCTA And Fighting Stick Alpha for PS5, but we are actually talking about devices that are also compatible with PS4 and PC, both designed for fighting games.

Also engaged in the production of accessories for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the Japanese company presented its new controllers through the official PlayStation social channels, with an emphasis on compatibility with PlayStation 5.

The Fighting Commander OCTA is characterized by a high quality d-pad, improved ergonomics and excellent build quality, able to guarantee the robustness of the device even during the most demanding gaming sessions. As mentioned, the controller is compatible with PS5, PS4 and PC.

The Fighting Stick Alpha instead looks like a fighting stick, in fact, with replaceable artwork and the ability to access components for maintenance purposes. Hayabusa sticks and buttons guarantee precision, responsiveness and solidity, but there are also presets that can be memorized.

Fighting Commander OCTA and Fighting Stick Alpha are both on the way, priced at $ 59.99 and $ 199.99 respectively.