Interesting information emerges from Sony’s financial results on what could be the market trends in the new generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and although it is difficult to draw firm conclusions at the moment it seems that the higher price of “next gen” games lead to lower sales as quantity of titlesbut more earnings for each of these.

Data released by Sony shows that software revenues in the full fiscal year 2022 were the best ever, but the amount of games sold has dropped: compared to more than 6 billion dollars spent on digital and physical games, the highest result to date, the amount of games sold was 264 million for the full year, a drop of 39 million units from the previous fiscal year.

This trend is further notable if we look at the fact that hardware sales have grown a lot in recent months, creating a clear discrepancy between consoles and games sold. This decline in purchases could have to do with the increase in the price of games with the arrival of the PS5, given that next-generation titles are now at 80 euros, with even Microsoft having adapted to this standard in the last months.

The increase in the amount of money generated by software sales, against a decrease in the amount of games sold, may not be related to this price increase alone. As also demonstrated by the example of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which seems to have sold fewer copies but generated higher profits, this trend also probably has to do with a higher spending for each gameperformed by users.

This can be done through linked purchases such as micro-transactions, special editions or additional content purchases, as well as initiatives such as cross-gen bundles and similar initiatives. That, at least, is what has been advanced by TweakTown and other sources based on financial data provided by Sony. Obviously we are talking about data collected over a single fiscal year, so it is still early to define precise trends, but it is an interesting analysis.