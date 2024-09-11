The week focused on the presentation of PS5 Pro, console that will give a good graphical boost to the different titles that have been released on the console, although there is part of the public that has not really been delighted by the issue of price and the fact that there will be no reader included in it. Speaking precisely about this, something very strange happened once Sony confirmed that it would have to be purchased separately.

Despite the criticism, the particular accessory has been a best-seller, selling out quickly at stores like Best Buy in the United StatesThis phenomenon is not limited to the USA, since in Amazon Mexico The Blu-ray player units were also sold out for PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro, despite its price of 2,718 pesos. This shows that, although many opt for the digital format, there is still a considerable base of players who prefer games in physical format. The high demand has caused many to acquire this accessory before its price increases with the arrival of the new console.

The PS5 Pro Not only is it a visual upgrade, but it offers 45% more power than the base PS5 version. It will incorporate AI-based upscaling technology, such as NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR, This will improve both the graphics quality and the performance of games. This improvement is especially attractive for users looking to get the most out of next-generation titles.

Additionally, some games will receive specific improvements, identified with the tag “PS5 Pro Enhanced”, which will offer free updates so that users can enjoy the advanced capabilities of this console. The device certainly promises to improve the gaming experience, although its high price will continue to be a topic of debate among the gaming community.

Likewise, despite the presentation video having many dislikes, it seems that loyal users are going to put aside their console as soon as the option is made available.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: It’s definitely strange how people behave. First they say they don’t like the console, but in the end they’re going to buy it. Unless this is a strategy of resellers.