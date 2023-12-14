The sales data from the European and US markets are clear: 2023 is the year of PS5which has been recording from month to month exceptional sales numbers imposing itself on the competition, particularly in the second half where we even saw triple-digit percentage growth on an annual basis in certain countries. All without who knows what great efforts, most of which are attributable to the marketing department and some price cuts with the right timing, whereas as regards exclusives, services and communication choices for many what ends up being a subdued year for PlayStation from a playful point of view.

As regards the exclusive we are faced with a year that is certainly less rich than the past and looking at the release calendar the only ones of real note are Final Fantasy 16, which is a time exclusive, and the excellent Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

A little bit if compared to last year's triptych made up of Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, which if you look closely are all postponed from 2021. In short, we could certainly have expected more in the last few months and even from a future perspective the situation does not bode well, given that for the moment there is not even a PlayStation Studios game confirmed for 2024 with the exception of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

We also saw a substantial PlayStation Plus price increase in September which did not go down well with many, given that the price increases do not go hand in hand with an increase in the quality of the service, considering the negative reactions in recent months to the “free” games in the Essential tier and those included with Extra and Premium.

PlayStation 2023 was also a year characterized by disappointing events like the PlayStation Showcase in Maywhich aimed to electrify players with the first GaaS created by PlayStation Studios but achieved the opposite effect, and from communication that was in many cases detached and cold, see the announcements limited to the PlayStation Blog for important products such as PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation Portal.