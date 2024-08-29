Like every week, the Japanese newspaper Famitsu has indicated which are the Physical Games and Best-Selling Consoles in Japan in the last seven days. More precisely, we are talking about the rankings between August 19th and August 25th. Let’s start with the Top 10 of the platforms:

PS5 – 28,008

OLED Switches – 27,530

Switch Lite – 10,776

Switch – 4,653

PS5 Digital Edition – 3,485

Xbox Series X – 225

Xbox Series S – 47

PS4 – 47

As we can see, PS5 Standard was able to beat the Nintendo Switch OLED, which usually sits at the top of the list. Part of the credit may be due to the fact that Sony is about to raise the price of its console, due to the weak yen.