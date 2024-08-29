Like every week, the Japanese newspaper Famitsu has indicated which are the Physical Games and Best-Selling Consoles in Japan in the last seven days. More precisely, we are talking about the rankings between August 19th and August 25th. Let’s start with the Top 10 of the platforms:
- PS5 – 28,008
- OLED Switches – 27,530
- Switch Lite – 10,776
- Switch – 4,653
- PS5 Digital Edition – 3,485
- Xbox Series X – 225
- Xbox Series S – 47
- PS4 – 47
As we can see, PS5 Standard was able to beat the Nintendo Switch OLED, which usually sits at the top of the list. Part of the credit may be due to the fact that Sony is about to raise the price of its console, due to the weak yen.
Japanese software sales
Let’s see at top 10 best selling games in Japan: The second value indicates total sales up to August 25.
- [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 – 10,198 / 266,189
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 8,491 / 5,971,181
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 8,448 / 1,396,628
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 7,113 / 7,885,519
- [NSW] Minecraft – 6,847 / 3,612,660
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,319 / 5,570,521
- [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet / Violet – 4,200 / 5,398,801
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 4,193 / 187,168
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 3,368 / 1,125,053
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 3,235 / 1,919,269
As is typical, the top 10 physical games are all Nintendo games. Black Myth Wukong would probably have gotten a spot, but since it didn’t get a physical release, it doesn’t make this specific list.
