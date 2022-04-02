In terms of backwards compatibility on PS5, PS3 continues to be a problem for Sony, given the complexity of the original hardware compared to the current one, but a solution through emulation actual software appears to be in the works at the company for PS5according to well-known insider Jeff Grubb.

It is not a case limited to PS5: PS3 games have always been particularly complex to propose in backwards compatibilityprecisely because of the great difference in architecture that characterizes the original Sony console.

PS3, the original model

Combining this with the lack of attention that the Japanese company has usually shown in the field, we understand why the games of the console in question are not playable directly even within the new PS Plus program.

According to reports, in fact, in the PlayStation Plus Premium plan with the catalog of classics, PS3 is the only console that works only in streaming and not through downloads and direct emulation, but that may change shortly, according to Grubb.

“I asked about the subject and it looks like Sony is standing working to a form of PS3 emulation on PS5 “, said the VentureBeat reporter,” It will take some time, I wish they could tell us something more specific “, also because according to Grubb this could demonstrate Sony’s greater care for regarding the preservation of the classics through emulation.

We therefore look forward to possibly knowing more, even if obviously these are just rumors for the moment.