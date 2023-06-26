Sony has announced a DualSense controller for PS5 in LeBron James Limited Edition version (also available in Italy) and a similarly styled PS5 console cover (US exclusive). Let’s see the trailer, price and release date.

The LeBron James Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller will be released from July 27 in the US and other countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Benelux. Pre-orders for the controller will be available in these countries from Thursday 29 June, exclusively via direct.playstation.com. The controller will be available at a suggested retail price of €79.99, while supplies last.

On July 27, the LeBron James Limited Edition PS5 console case will be made available in the United States exclusively through direct.playstation.com for $64.99. Players will be able to pre-order directly from PlayStation from Thursday 29 June, while supplies last.

There official description reads: “Featuring elements inspired by LeBron’s love of the game and community, the LeBron James Limited Edition accessories for PS5 are a true passion project co-created with LeBron. With memorable phrases like “Nothing is given. Everything is earned,” accessories feature personal images and phrases that have been significant throughout LeBron’s journey as a game-changing athlete, a global inspiration to millions.”

