Circana, the company that collects data and analyzes the video game market in the USA, has published an interim report for the year 2023, in which PS5 it turns out to be the console best selling ever and the market itself seems to be able to return to grow by 3% on an annual basis, compared to the uncertainties of the post-pandemic period.

PS5 drives the US industry

PS5 is having great success

After launch difficulties related to sourcing console inventory, next-gen hardware began to be available everywhere. In particular, Sony has declared the problems of over PS5 stocks in July 2022.

Console sales have benefited, turning it into the absolute leader market share, a state Circana expects to maintain until at least 2025. Incidentally, PlayStation 5 sales are outpacing PlayStation 4 sales by 5% and PlayStation 3 sales by 87%, relative to a comparable period, while Xbox Series lag Xbox One by 10%, but are outpacing Xbox 360 by 6%.

Well too Nintendo Switch, whose sales were helped by the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and as of July 2023 overtook overall Wii sales in the US. Nintendo’s hybrid console is one million units short of reaching Xbox 360 and less than five million units short of reaching PS2.

A negative data is that of the type of customer, i.e. of those who buy the consoles. According to Circana, sales are shifting to high-income families (over 100,000 dollars a year), i.e. those less affected by the inflation of recent months, which has led to the increase in the prices of basic necessities throughout the world.

Be that as it may, Circana has estimated that by the end of 2023, the US video game market will reach 58.3 billion dollars in revenue, growing by 3%.