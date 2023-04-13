PS5 dominated the first quarter of 2023 in the UK, in terms of sales, where Nintendo Switch and the Xbox Series they appeared in trouble, marking sharp declines.

In general, the sales of game consoles have grown by 24% on the territory, but only thanks to the numbers made by PS5, which alone made 50% of sales, according to data from GfK data, with a year-on-year growth of 180%. A similar result became possible thanks to the end of the stock shortage, with consumers finally starting to find the console.

Nintendo Switch has registered the more noticeable decline, up 25% year on year, but was the second best-selling. It must be said that this is not a worrying figure, because the Nintendo console is entering the final phase of its long life cycle, so the decline is physiological.

Different speech for Xbox Series X and S, which made a bad -18% year on year. Considering that the two consoles should be in a year of strong push, we were Microsoft a little worried we would be.

The reasons for the decline of the Xbox Series are different. Among these could be not very aggressive marketing, a weak 2022 in terms of exclusives, Microsoft which has kept a very low profile due to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the company’s greater focus on Game Pass, especially the PC one.