PS5 it is famously a console that can be held vertically or horizontally, this is practically a characterizing element of the console, but according to some testimonies the fact of keeping it vertical could expose the machine to risk of serious damagesometimes irreparable.

Obviously there is nothing official and we have no idea how widespread the problem is, also because the installed consoles are still relatively few and in many cases practically new, however some hardware experts have detected a serious problem that emerges with a certain frequency.

According to some testimonies collected in particular by the Console System Twitter account, which has had a repair laboratory in France since 2010, keeping PS5 vertical can expose the console to the risk of release of liquid metal used for cooling the console’s system on chip, which may affect the heat dissipation system and also damage nearby components inside the machine.

Ben Montana, who appears to be a professional in the repair of electronic devices including consoles, would have collected a series of cases where the liquid metal used to cool the PS5 APU came out of its seat, due to gravity which, with the console in a vertical position, would accentuate the displacement of the liquid making them expand on the surrounding elements of the motherboard.

According to the character in question, this problem could affect any PS5 kept upright for a long time. The sources in question have also released some photos of the interior of the PS5 that has suffered such problems. Obviously it is early to raise alarms, but it is also true that the solution adopted by Sony for cooling the PS5 is practically unprecedented in the console environment, therefore it is possible that unexpected events may emerge, also considering that probably, in most cases, PS5 it is also kept vertically to take up less space.