According to a report arrived via Reddit, it seems that PS5 will soon have the opportunity to welcome a new multimedia app, precisely one native version of Disney +.

A beta version Disney + PlayStation app has been uploaded to the PlayStation Network backend. As indicated, the codename for this release may be “Vader”.

There is currently a Disney + app available on PlayStation 5, but it is the PS4 version launched via backwards compatibility: This version has some problems, such as the fact that it does not support 4K, as indicated. The native version for PS5 should logically improve the quality of service on Sony’s current generation console.

Nowadays the Smart TV support video streaming apps, and many are likely to use Disney + directly through their TV, without having to start their PS5. In any case, this possible update would only be good for those who prefer to use the console as a media center.

