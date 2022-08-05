Deviation Games is working on an exclusive project with PlayStation. The game is in full production in 2022 and proof of that was a last and recent update. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 actor David Paladino is part of the cast and is already in the studio for motion capture.

Paladino posted a photo on Instagram wearing the mo-cap suit and tagged the developer in the post. The entire narrative and other details remain a mystery, but at least we already know one of the names involved in the title.

The last time Deviation Games talked about the project, co-founder Jason Blundell revealed that the company went through a rigorous pre-production process for the game. The mission, according to him, is to align the gameplay with different elements to create a “revolutionary” IP.



The game’s genre is still unknown, but PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst said it will be a game based on what Deviation Games veterans have learned over the course of their respective careers.

Source: PSU