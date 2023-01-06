Sony announces that PS5 has reached 30 million consoles sold (+5 million since September) and unveils a new controller.

At CES 2023, Sony announced new updated PS5 sales figures, revealing that it said the console’s availability crisis would finally be over. PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020 but has been tremendously hard to find since then, which should change, after a long wait, this year. In the same frame, Project Leonardo was presented, a new controller that aims to increase the accessibility of next-gen titles for users with disabilities.

PS5 at 30 million –

As reported by Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, PS5 has sold over 30 million units. Similar to the data revealed only yesterday for The Last of Us, we are talking about sell through, i.e. units sold directly to players and not distributed in stores. An impressive figure if we consider that only last September 30 consoles sold were 25 million. But it is no coincidence that Ryan spoke of December as the best month ever for PlayStation 5, thanks to the greater availability, evidently, and the Christmas holidays. In this regard, the executive explained that “all those who want a PS5 should have life much easier in finding one in stores around the world, starting from this point forward”. Crisis over, then? We will find out in the coming months.

Here is Project Leonardo —

In the meantime, the Japanese house has ‘given itself’ a new product, a controller which – unlike DualSense Edge – will be designed to increase accessibility for users with disabilities. Project Leonardo, this is the controller’s code name, is a “highly customizable kit that works ‘out of the box’ to help many gamers with disabilities play video games more easily, more comfortably and for longer periods”. The kit has swappable components, with a variety of analog stick caps, and buttons of different shapes and sizes, and will be sold with system software that will allow you to further remap and customize inputs. It will be possible to use Project Leonardo in pairs with up to two other Project Leonardos or a DualSense as if they were a single controller, and four 3.5mm AUX ports will allow to support third-party accessories and external switches. No date, for now, but we will know more “in the future”.