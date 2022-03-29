Today, Sony has finally revealed the formula – or rather the formulas – of the new subscription PlayStation Pluswith packages that are added to today’s one, now simply defined “Essential“. Among the details, however, there was a very particular one concerning the titles belonging to the generation of PS3: If you choose to have the subscription PlayStation Plus Premium (the most complete and expensive), it will be possible to play different PS3 games through streaming in the cloudas opposed to those PS1 and PS2 that have been defined as available also in download. But it might actually PS5 to play PS3 games? According to the developers, it would not be impossible.

Sony’s new service is certainly attractive for the millions of players who own the various platforms, also and above all for the possibility of getting back on certain old glories, both from PlayStation Studios and from third parties (even if in addition to the number, which exceeds 700, we don’t know much more). Clearly among the most memorable titles ever, many also belong to the PS3 category, and it is precisely for this reason that the question about the difference arose immediately among the fans.

The reason PS3 games are strictly streaming is that the effort to emulate them is quite importantDue to the different hardware, however, some developers have stated that while problematic, running them on PS5 would not be impossible. For example the youtuber Modern Vintage Gamer (developer by profession) commented on the matter in a piquant way:

PS3 emulation is absolutely possible on PS5 hardware. However Sony has never been interested in investing millions to make it happen.

In any case, the important thing is that somehow players will still be able to enjoy these titles at least in streaming. So let’s wait for the month of June to find out which jewels will be included in the catalog.