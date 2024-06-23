The tip-off was launched on the occasion of The XboxEra’s latest podcast, where Baker usually shares the rumors received from his contacts. Specifically, she reported: “I’ve heard that Sony is working on compatibility of a selection of PS3 games for PS5.”

Sony would be working on a solution to make it a selection of PS3 games backwards compatible with PS5 , which would therefore allow users to play some of the console’s old glories. At least this is what one of the people suggested sources by Nick Baker aka Shpeshal Nick.

We trust?

For those who don’t know, Nick Baker is one of the best-known insiders in the industry, but it must be said that his tips don’t always turn out to be true. In this case he himself puts his hand forward, admitting that he was unable to obtain further information on the issue and that therefore there are many unclear points.

For example, the term “game selection” might suggest an operation similar to the one made by Microsoft for Xbox 360 games. Does this also mean that PS3 games on PS5 will have a higher framerate and resolution? Again, Baker doesn’t have an answer.

“I didn’t get any other details. Will these games have an FPS increase? I have no idea… I only heard that Sony is working on selective backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 3,” Baker added.

In short, given the lack of details on the matter, we suggest you take this indiscretion with a pinch of salt. However, we would like to remind you that at the moment it is possible to play PS3 games on PS5 only through the selection of games available via cloud streaming and only with PlayStation Plus Premium, therefore native backward compatibility within everyone’s reach and without subscriptions would certainly be welcomed positively by a good number of users.