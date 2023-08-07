PS5 continue to dominate UK sales charts , proving to be again this week the platform on which the games have sold the most, at least those found in physical stores. In short, the situation is unchanged compared to last week, with many first party titles returning to the upper positions of the top 10.

The top 10

In the UK games sell more on PS5

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga fifa 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom God of War: Ragnarok Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gran Turismo 7 Pikmin 4 Grand Theft Auto V

PS5’s strong results have been pushed by some bundleswhich for example allowed Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to return to first position, with a 116% increase in sales. God of War: Ragnarok returned to sixth position, with a 79% increase in sales, while Spider-Man: Miles Morales jumped from 25th to seventh position with a 113% growth. Gran Turismo 7 of its own is back in 8th position with a growth of 114%.

There are also many Nintendo games in the standings, with Pikmin 4 dropped to ninth position (-38% of sales) and the usual Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom holding up the blow.