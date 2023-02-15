One of the most present doubts regarding the playstation 5 it is its durability in terms of blows or accidents, and that is precisely because due to its size it should be resistant to many situations. And so it is, as a player proves that his console is still working after a tragic accident, one that engulfed the device in flames.

Through Twitter released a video taken from TikTokwhich lets us see how one was PS5 after having burned almost completely, with an unfavorable aspect due to the melted plastic. However, to the surprise of the viewers, it continues to work without any problem, so the flames would not have reached the central system of the console.

In his own video, the user comments that this should be the definitive advertisement for ps5, given that despite being exposed to high temperatures it managed to survive and continue performing without complications. Added to this are funny comments from users, such as that she now has the special grilled edition of the device sony.

From what you can see, in the end he manages to get a new console, but it seems that he will keep as a trophy the one that did not stop working despite being in a not very positive situation.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Wow, it must have been a scare to see how the console turned out, especially since it doesn’t exactly cost a penny. At least you can give it to someone who doesn’t mind the way it looks.