Famitsu, like every week, shared the sales figures of the physical games and consoles sold in Japan. Thanks to this information we got to discover that PS5 is now very close to million units sold, while Xbox Series X | S stops at 83,000 units. Nintendo Switch, of course, is on another planet.

Precisely, here it is hardware ranking indicated by Famitsu (total sales in brackets):



Switch – 52,488 (16,959,653) PlayStation 5 – 17,852 (831,841) Switch Lite – 10,766 (4,030,951) Xbox Series X – 2,848 (56,941) Xbox Series S – 2,821 (26,355) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,302 (163,740) PlayStation 4 – 2,067 (7,805,991) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 509 (1,171,305)

As you can see, adding the units of PS5 standard and digital model, we get about 995,000 units. Recall that those of Famitsu are estimates and are not always very precise. In any case, we can say that the number of PS5s sold in Japan is now around one million. Xbox Series X | S has to settle for vastly fewer numbers, of course, but that’s no oddity in such a market.

We also remember that the number of units sold, to date, is also linked to the number of consoles actually produced. The shortage of components tends to reduce the number of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S shipped (and consequently sold) around the world. In any case, Nintendo Switch is obviously much higher: beyond the total number of units sold (the console has been available for years, after all), we can see that the Switch (standard model) always tops the list of best-selling consoles.

Finally, here is the Top 10 games; only one is for PS4:



[NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 72,237 (New) [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 66,171 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 15,671 (2,788,621) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,838 (4,009,933) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 13,860 (2,153,053) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 12,023 (2,348,554) [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale !! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 9,491 (122,530) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,536 (4,397,935) [NSW] No More Heroes III (Marvelous, 08/27/21) – 7,951 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,499 (4,120,436)

Speaking of PS5: the September 2021 Showcase must be “the event of concreteness”.