A few weeks ago a new edition of the EVO, in which the best players of fighting titles come together to compete and win trophies, as well as a juicy cash prize depending on the division. And although everything was happening for the best, it seems that they have not been spared from logistical errors.

As discussed by the attendees, there is a problem when the PS5 of sony It overheats, since apparently the air also comes out through the USB ports, in addition to the ventilation holes that it already has by default. This means that the cable entries have melted due to the heat of the device, a report that occurred with several of the event consoles.

I broke my cable right then and there! I didn’t find out until I had my first match for ‘Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising’, and I felt like an idiot for not being able to connect my cable to the PS5. Lo and behold, the guy who took it off earlier also took a souvenir from the other PS5.”

Something worth mentioning is that nothing has been mentioned in relation to the fact that the EVO It has replaced the cables for the participants, to this is added that they had to constantly change consoles to prevent this from happening again. And with that remains the question of how long the consoles had to be on to leave the ports like this.

Editor’s note: Something similar has not happened to me, although I have not had the console turned on for many hours and making an effort with the games, so I would not rule out that it is something possible. At least it only messed up the cables, although if they are unofficial controls that only work by cable there if there are problems.